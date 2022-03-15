If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seven area powerlifters are heading to state after crushing their respective regional competitions over the weekend.
A quartet of Matador lifters — Aidan Flores, Michael Martinez, James Medrano and Josh Soliz — will represent Seguin, while two members from Navarro will make the trip in Marcos Perez-Garcia and Izacc Zamora. Marion’s Bode Walter is the lone representative for the Bulldogs.
