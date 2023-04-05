If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
MILLINGTON, TN — Tobey Wills (Richmond/Foster), a sophomore from Richmond, Texas, made three birdies Tuesday en route to a four-over score of 76 to claim his second individual championship of the 2023 season at the Rhodes Spring Classic hosted by Rhodes College at the Mirimichi Golf Course in Millington, Tennessee.
Wills finished the 36-hole tournament at a three-under score of 213 — winning the event by two strokes.
