Marion signing

Dillyn Dehoyos will take his football and track talents with him to Orange City, Iowa after singing his intention letter to Northwestern college.

 Nolan Alexander- Seguin Gazette

Marion dual-sport athlete Dillyn Dehoyos will continue participating in both sports he loves and will join his family.

Dehoyos recently signed his letter of intent to play football and compete in track at Northwestern College.

Nolan Alexander is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at nolan.alexander@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.