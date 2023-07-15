If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
SEGUIN — Following a ninth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament, the Texas Lutheran softball team will head to Italy from October 6-13, competing and sightseeing in Rome and the Amalfi Coast featuring stops in Naples, Sorrento and Vatican City. The Bulldogs will play at least three games against teams from Italy.
The trip starts in Rome, a three-day stretch that includes two games against the Italian national team. From there, the Bulldogs will travel through Naples and Sorrento and play one final game in Rome before returning home to Seguin.
