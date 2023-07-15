TLU softball

The TLU softball team is traveling to Italy for exhibition games against their national team.

 Bryce Hayes - Special to the Seguin Gazette

SEGUIN ­— Following a ninth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament, the Texas Lutheran softball team will head to Italy from October 6-13, competing and sightseeing in Rome and the Amalfi Coast featuring stops in Naples, Sorrento and Vatican City. The Bulldogs will play at least three games against teams from Italy.

The trip starts in Rome, a three-day stretch that includes two games against the Italian national team. From there, the Bulldogs will travel through Naples and Sorrento and play one final game in Rome before returning home to Seguin.

