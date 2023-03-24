If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Marion boys track and field team’s proficiency on the track finished fifth overall at the La Vernia Relays while the girls’ pole vaulters and discus throwers landed their team in a sixth-place finish.
Aidan Rios, Chase Hallmark, Bo Stahl and Dominic Castellanos sprinted to a first-place finish in the men’s 4x400 meter relay with a winning time of 3 minutes 28.5 seconds. The Bulldogs’ 4x200 meter relay team — Kaden Mair, Joel Ayala, Nathan Miller and Stahl — finished third with a team time of 1:33.81.
