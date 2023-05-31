If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Texas Lutheran University’s 4x100m Relay team Weston Guzman, Wyatt Wilson, Bryce Powell-Chimene and Elijah Jefferson and High jumper Gerrit Twitero earn the NCAA All-American status following their competitions at the NCAA Championship Track and Field Meet in Rochester, New York.
ROCHESTER, NY — The No. 24 Texas Lutheran men’s track and field team ended the 2023 season, earning 7.5 total points on the national stage and totaling five All-Americans on Saturday.
In a season that saw Texas Lutheran earn its highest national rankings in program history, being ranked as high as number seven in the nation, Texas Lutheran’s five All-American finish is the best national showing for men’s track and field since 2018.
