The No. 4 Texas Lutheran softball team swept two non-conference home games against Wellesley College on Monday at Ed Kruse Stadium.
A defensive battle took place in game one against the Blue as the opener saw a combined 13 runners left on base before TLU (19-3, 5-1 SCAC) was able to bring around the decisive run in walkoff fashion in the bottom of the seventh. Sydney Ouellette (Corpus Christi/Gregory-Portland) went the distance — keeping the Blue offense at bay, sprinkling four hits across seven innings. Kloee Wells (Dayton/Dayton) broke the standoff between the two teams with a pinch-hit walk-off single through the right side, allowing Caelee Clark (Montgomery/Lake Creek) to race around from second for the game-winning run.
