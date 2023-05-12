Marion baseball

Marion's Gage Rogers fields the ball during the Bulldogs' playoff game against Jourdanton on Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Marion.

 Nolan Alexander - The Seguin Gazette

A late run surge from the Jourdanton Indians resulted in the Marion Bulldogs dropping game one of their playoff series 5-2 in the 3A area round.

The Bulldogs ultimately fell in game two 10-0. Check back later for a game-two recap.

Nolan Alexander is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at nolan.alexander@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

