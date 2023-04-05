If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Bulldogs’ 4x400 meter relay team dashed to a 22nd-place finish while the sprint relay snagged 24th at the Texas Relays at the University of Texas this weekend.
Marion’s mile relay team — Dominic Castellanos, Aidan Rios, Chase Hallmark and Gavin Soeftje — has turned heads this season, finishing either first or second at nearly every meet they have competed at this season.
