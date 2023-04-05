Marion Bulldogs Relay team

Marion 4x400 meter relay team — Chase Hallmark, Gavin Soeftje, Aidan Rios and Dominic Castellanos — pose for a photo before warming up at the Texas Relays on Friday, March 31, 2023 in Austin.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

The Bulldogs’ 4x400 meter relay team dashed to a 22nd-place finish while the sprint relay snagged 24th at the Texas Relays at the University of Texas this weekend.

Marion’s mile relay team — Dominic Castellanos, Aidan Rios, Chase Hallmark and Gavin Soeftje — has turned heads this season, finishing either first or second at nearly every meet they have competed at this season.

Nolan Alexander is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at nolan.alexander@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

