Seguin, TX (78155)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening then thundershowers developing overnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.