Runnin’ Lady Panther 2023 graduates Ryanne Hepp and Tatum Harborth guided their team to a 46-27 all-star victory Saturday at the Schulenburg “Lacem Up” All-Star game.
Navarro’s dynamic duo accounted for better than 50% of their team’s total offensive production — Harborth led all scorers with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Hepp contributed eight points, seven rebounds and one assist. On defense, both Lady Panthers recorded a game high two steals apiece.
