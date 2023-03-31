Navarro Lady Panther Basketball

Navarro’s Harborth sisters Tegan and Tatum force a Randolph player to pick up her dribble, forcing a jump ball during the Lady Panthers home court victory over the Ro-Haws on Monday Feb. 6, 2023, in the Navarro Events Center.

 Nolan Alexander - The Seguin Gazette

Coaches from around the state recognized the talents of two Panther basketball players.

The Texas Girls Coaches Association named senior guard Tatum Harborth and her sister sophomore point guard Tegan Harborth the its All-State team.

