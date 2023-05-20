If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Spurs are the first thing I remember loving. I’m sure there were other things or people, like my parents, guacamole or possibly a stuffed animal or blanket. But my first conscious love was the basketball team from San Antonio. This love extended as far as my young mind would go. And I was not alone in these feelings amongst my peers. I’ll never forget in the early summer of 2003 in Sunday school, there were no less than three of us who asked for prayers for Tim Duncan in the NBA Finals against the dastardly New Jersey (now Brooklyn) Nets.
We were taught early that the San Antonio Spurs epitomized what it meant to be from the San Antonio area. They weren’t flashy, they played the right way and, most importantly, they won championships. Somehow, that felt like a validation for all of us from the region, like their victories set us apart from the rest of the country. I picked up on that from a young age.
