COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Texas Lutheran’s record-breaking duo of Elijah Jefferson (San Antonio/Construction Careers Academy) and Gerrit Twitero (McQueeney/Seguin) were the only two competitors that traveled to the Air Force Invitational at the Peak hosted by the United States Air Force Academy on Friday.
“It was another good meet for us this weekend,” Texas Lutheran track head coach Darlene Holland said. “I’m looking forward to having the team compete back in Texas on a banked track next week in Houston. We typically place well in throws at this facility as well.”
