CORAL SPRINGS, FL — Texas Lutheran women’s golfers Wynter Flores (San Antonio/Incarnate Word), Braydee Frederick (Normangee/Normangee), Audre Garza (New Braunfels/Canyon), and Jacqueline Springs (Seguin/Navarro) were named to the WGCA All-American Scholar Team, the organization announced Thursday.
All four Bulldogs maintained an overall cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher and played in at least 50% of the team’s competitions during the 2022-23 campaign in order to qualify for the honor.
