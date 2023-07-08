TLU woman's golf

TLU woman's 2022-23 golf team poses for a photo after a day on the course.

 Bryce Hayes - Special to the Seguin Gazette

CORAL SPRINGS, FL — Texas Lutheran women’s golfers Wynter Flores (San Antonio/Incarnate Word), Braydee Frederick (Normangee/Normangee), Audre Garza (New Braunfels/Canyon), and Jacqueline Springs (Seguin/Navarro) were named to the WGCA All-American Scholar Team, the organization announced Thursday.

All four Bulldogs maintained an overall cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher and played in at least 50% of the team’s competitions during the 2022-23 campaign in order to qualify for the honor.

