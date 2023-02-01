If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
SHREVEPORT, LA — The Texas Lutheran women’s basketball team led wire-to-wire — leading by as many as 25 points — in a 75-50 win over Centenary at the Gold Dome to earn a weekend split and win their third game in four opportunities.
Davi’Yanna Jones (San Antonio/Stevens) scored a career-high 14 points and added seven rebounds and two steals to lead the Bulldogs. Kailee Mulkey (New Braunfels/New Braunfels) and Lauren Sansano (San Antonio/FEAST) joined Jones in double-figures with 13 points and 11 points, respectively.
