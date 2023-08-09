If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin senior Elizabeth “Lizzie” Suarez battles Navarro junior Isabelle Geipel for a point at the net during the Lady Matadors’ game against the Lady Panthers on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at Goldie Harris Gym.
Navarro sophomore Rylee Smith looks to get the ball past Zoe Seldon for a point during a match between the two local teams on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at Goldie Harris Gym.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Navarro junior Kate Wozniak reaches for a Kill during the Lady Panthers’ game against the Lady Matadors on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at Goldie Harris Gym.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin senior Keighly Dailey goes in for a kill during the Lady Matadors’ game against the Lady Panthers on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at Goldie Harris Gym.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Navarro sophomore Rylee Smith battles Seguin senior Zoe Seldon for a point during a match between the two local teams on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at Goldie Harris Gym.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Navarro junior Morgan Helms looks to push the ball past Seguin’s senior Zoe Seldon and junior Karina Lerma during a local match on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at Goldie Harris Gym.
In her coaching debut leading Navarro’s volleyball team (1-0), Paige Poth and the Lady Panthers’ red-hot offense swept Seguin (0-1) in three sets (25-17, 25-18, 25-19) Monday at Goldie Harris Gymnasium.
Seguin’s offense captured the momentum early in the first set with kills from Zoe Seldon, Elizabeth Suarez and Alexa Lara.
