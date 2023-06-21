If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Team Einhorn CrossFit members Casey Viator, Zach Ramirez, Cierra Cole and Abby Fletcher pose for a picture after qualifying for the CrossFit world games at the North American West Semifinal CrossFit Games in May.
Enrique Vilasenor (evil media) - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Casey Viator and his teammates at Einhorn CrossFit squat with the “Worm” a weighted bag at the North American West Semifinal CrossFit Games in May.
Casey Viator tries his hand in the dumbbell competition at the North American West Semifinal CrossFit games in May.
Team Einhorn CrossFit members Casey Viator, Zach Ramirez, Cierra Cole and Abby Fletcher celebrate coming in ninth place at the CrossFit Games’ North American West Semifinals.
