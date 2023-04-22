Marion Girls Golf

Marion Lady Bulldogs golf team poses for a photo after the Region IV 3A golf tournament.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Marion boys and girls golf teams boasted two top-10 performances in Kerrville at the Region IV 3A golf tournament.

At the Schreiner Scott Municipal Golf Course in Kerrville, Marion girls team members Maddie Bryd, Evelyn Osborn, Emily Svochak, Shelby Ackerman and Dakotah Ackerman placed 10th overall as a team. Bryd finished seventh individually.

Nolan Alexander is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at nolan.alexander@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

