Marion track

Marion men's 4x100 team (from left, Joel Ayala, Weston Teboe, Dominic Castellanos and Bo Stahl) claims gold during the Panther Relays on Thursday Feb. 23, 2023.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

For the second year in a row, Marion will see Bulldogs represent at Texas Relays in Austin.

A pair of Bulldog relay teams are set to run in the 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Nolan Alexander is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at nolan.alexander@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.