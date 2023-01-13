Matador Powerlifting

The Seguin powerlifting team’s pose for a photo at the conclusion of the Kyle Lehman Powerlifting Invitational Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 in the Lehman High School gymnasium.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

The time to break out the chalk and waist bands was upon Seguin, as the Matadors powerlifting teams’ hard work in the weight room was rewarded with hardware at the Kyle Lehman Powerlifting Invitational.

As a group, the Seguin girls team walked away with a silver finish, with Lady Mats lifter Hallie Gorman’s results in her division being recognized with a Best Heavyweight Lifter Overall plaque and a qualifying state total.

Nolan Alexander is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at nolan.alexander@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

