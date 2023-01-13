If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The time to break out the chalk and waist bands was upon Seguin, as the Matadors powerlifting teams’ hard work in the weight room was rewarded with hardware at the Kyle Lehman Powerlifting Invitational.
As a group, the Seguin girls team walked away with a silver finish, with Lady Mats lifter Hallie Gorman’s results in her division being recognized with a Best Heavyweight Lifter Overall plaque and a qualifying state total.
