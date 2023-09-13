If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Navarro’s cross country teams produced some blazing fast times during the San Marcos Rattler Invitational on Saturday, but it was Ethan Luu who stood above the rest and took golden hardware back to Geronimo.
Luu captured the gold medal in the varsity boys 5k race with a final time of 15 minutes 21.06 seconds.
