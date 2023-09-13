Ethan Luu at Rattler Invitational

Ethan Luu keeps his pace towards a gold medal finish at the San Marcos Rattler Cross Country Invitational Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Navarro’s cross country teams produced some blazing fast times during the San Marcos Rattler Invitational on Saturday, but it was Ethan Luu who stood above the rest and took golden hardware back to Geronimo.

Luu captured the gold medal in the varsity boys 5k race with a final time of 15 minutes 21.06 seconds.

