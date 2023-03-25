Navarro Basketball

Panther Caleb Standlee shoots over a Fredericksberg defender during Navarro's last game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at Navarro High School.

 Nolan Alexander - The Seguin Gazette

Navarro boys basketball team members may not have had the season they hoped for, but the Panthers’ hard work and passion for the game were enough to earn spots on District 27-4A All District teams.

Junior guard Caleb Standlee — who averaged 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.6 steals per game — was the only Panther selected Second Team All District, while seniors Caleb Thomas (9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game) and Gunnar Cone (3.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game) received Honorable Mention.

Nolan Alexander is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at nolan.alexander@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

