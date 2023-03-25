If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Navarro boys basketball team members may not have had the season they hoped for, but the Panthers’ hard work and passion for the game were enough to earn spots on District 27-4A All District teams.
Junior guard Caleb Standlee — who averaged 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.6 steals per game — was the only Panther selected Second Team All District, while seniors Caleb Thomas (9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game) and Gunnar Cone (3.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game) received Honorable Mention.
