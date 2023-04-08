Navarro Track has 13 Panther athletes and one relay team moving on to Area after the District 27 Track Meet at Navarro High School.
Five Lady Panther runners and one high jumper will continue their journeys to the area round.
Nolan Alexander is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at nolan.alexander@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .
