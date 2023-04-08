Navarro track

Navarro long distance runner Ethan Luu sprints to the finish during the men's 3200-meter run on Thursday Feeb. 23, 2023, at the Panther Relays.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Navarro Track has 13 Panther athletes and one relay team moving on to Area after the District 27 Track Meet at Navarro High School.

Five Lady Panther runners and one high jumper will continue their journeys to the area round.

