Texas Lutheran first baseman Tyler Post (San Antonio/Johnson) has been named to the 2023 D3baseball.com Region 10 All-Region Second Team, the publication announced Monday.
A junior from San Antonio, Post was named SCAC Player of the Year and was a First Team All-SCAC selection this season. Post led the SCAC in home runs (16), RBIs (75), runs (45), total bases (123), and slugging percentage (.769). He was also second in triples (three), hits (58) and doubles (11) and fifth in batting average (.362) and on-base percentage (.449).
