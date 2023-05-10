If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
HOUSTON — The Texas Lutheran men’s track and field team wrapped up the Tom Tellez Invitational at the Carl Lewis International Complex on the campus of University of Houston on Friday in a Division-I laden field.
“The trip to the University of Houston was a great one for TLU competitors,” track coach Darlene Holland said. “It’s always great to have the opportunity to compete at that level and see some of the top athletes not only in Division 1, but also in the country with sponsored athletes and post-graduate unattached athletes competing in many of the events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.