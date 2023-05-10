2023 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship

Texas Lutheran Bulldog Gerrit Twitero clears the high jump during the 2023 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama.

 Mercedes Oliver - TLU Athletics

HOUSTON — The Texas Lutheran men’s track and field team wrapped up the Tom Tellez Invitational at the Carl Lewis International Complex on the campus of University of Houston on Friday in a Division-I laden field.

“The trip to the University of Houston was a great one for TLU competitors,” track coach Darlene Holland said. “It’s always great to have the opportunity to compete at that level and see some of the top athletes not only in Division 1, but also in the country with sponsored athletes and post-graduate unattached athletes competing in many of the events.”

