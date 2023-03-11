If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
After weeks of competing in a tough district and just missing the mark on a playoff berth, Seguin boys basketball saw six players earn District 26-5A honors.
In his third season on varsity, junior point guard John Jackson earned District 26-5A Offensive MVP for a season in which he averaged 21.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game. On the season, he shot 60% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, while snagging a team-high 14 double doubles.
