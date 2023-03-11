Matador Basketball

Seguin junior guard John Jackson earns a pair of free throws after drawing a foul against Veterans Memorial in the Mats’ home loss Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Goldie Harris Gym.

 Nolan Alexander - The Seguin Gazette

After weeks of competing in a tough district and just missing the mark on a playoff berth, Seguin boys basketball saw six players earn District 26-5A honors.

In his third season on varsity, junior point guard John Jackson earned District 26-5A Offensive MVP for a season in which he averaged 21.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game. On the season, he shot 60% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, while snagging a team-high 14 double doubles.

