The Seguin River Monsters’ failure to play to the final out and their opponents’ — the Victoria Generals — late heroics might have cost the home team a victory Wednesday night at Smokey Joe Williams Field.

Heading into the final frame up 2-0, Seguin’s ace closer gave up untimely hits and his teammates weren’t able to rally in the bottom of the inning in the 3-2 loss to the Generals.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.