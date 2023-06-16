If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Left-handed pitcher Zack Longshore delivers a pitch to an opposing batter in the Seguin River Monsters' loss to the Victoria Generals on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Smokey Joe Williams Field in Seguin.
Garet Felix leads off at second base shortly before scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth inning in the River Monsters' 3-2 loss to the Victoria Generals on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Smoke Joe Williams Field in Seguin.
The Seguin River Monsters’ failure to play to the final out and their opponents’ — the Victoria Generals — late heroics might have cost the home team a victory Wednesday night at Smokey Joe Williams Field.
Heading into the final frame up 2-0, Seguin’s ace closer gave up untimely hits and his teammates weren’t able to rally in the bottom of the inning in the 3-2 loss to the Generals.
