Zion Hill Running Club’s 17/18 boy’s 4x800 meter relay team — composed of Adrian Agguire, Xavier Padron, Jordan Avalos and Robert Salinas — finishes sixth at the USATF Junior Olympics Monday, July 24, 2023.
Local runners put their skills and physical fortitude to the test at the United States of America Track & Field’s Junior Olympics and brought home three top-20 finishes along with a plethora of new personal records.
The Zion Hill Running Club traveled across the country to Eugene, Oregon, for the games that lasted Monday, July 24 through July 30. The youth competed in various running and fielding events the olympics offered.
