Zion Hill Running Club

Zion Hill Running Club’s 17/18 boy’s 4x800 meter relay team — composed of Adrian Agguire, Xavier Padron, Jordan Avalos and Robert Salinas — finishes sixth at the USATF Junior Olympics Monday, July 24, 2023.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Local runners put their skills and physical fortitude to the test at the United States of America Track & Field’s Junior Olympics and brought home three top-20 finishes along with a plethora of new personal records.

The Zion Hill Running Club traveled across the country to Eugene, Oregon, for the games that lasted Monday, July 24 through July 30. The youth competed in various running and fielding events the olympics offered.

Nolan Alexander is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at nolan.alexander@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.