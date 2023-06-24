If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin first baseman Connor Kaiser successfully steals second — which was one of his three steals— during the River Monsters home game against the Bombers Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Smokey Joe Williams Field.
Third baseman Damian Rodriguez looks on and hopes that a ball hit to deep left field falls into fair territory during the Seguin’s loss to the Bombers Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Smokey Joe Williams Field.
Nolan Alexander- Seguin Gazette
‘Sters left fielder Garret Felix locates a fly ball and secures the out during the teams home loss to the Brazos Valley Bombers Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Smokey Joe Williams Field.
Nolan Alexander- Seguin Gazette
River Monster left fielder Xavier Arias puts on the jets to secure an out down the foul line during a home game against the Brazos Valley Bombers Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Smokey Joe Williams Field.
Nolan Alexander- Seguin Gazette
A hot start from the Seguin River Monsters’ offense was extinguished by a late rally from the Brazos Valley Bombers to fall 8-6 at Smokey Joe Williams Field.
One of the struggles for the River Monsters this season has been the offense getting off to a slow start, but in Thursday’s ballgame it came down to mental lapses in a few innings down the stretch, River Monsters head coach Tony Perez said.
