AUSTIN — Texas Lutheran Baseball dropped its final game of the 2023 Concordia Classic, falling to Pacific Lutheran 9-3 on Sunday at Tornado Field in Austin.

The Bulldogs will look to end their three-game losing streak on Friday, Feb. 17, as they host the Comets of University of Texas-Dallas at 6 p.m. at Katt-Isbel Field. All streaming and live stats links will be available on tlubulldogs.com .

