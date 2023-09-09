If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
SEGUIN — After the success of last year’s event, Texas Lutheran men’s and women’s basketball will host the Second Annual Bulldog Bash at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at Memorial Gymnasium. Bulldog Bash adds to a jam-packed homecoming weekend for Texas Lutheran athletics that will also see both teams host alumni games on Saturday, Oct. 21.
The two teams will be introduced to the soundtrack of a DJ to be announced while also partaking in a skills contest, three-point contest — won by junior Easton Allen (New Braunfels/Marion) last year — beat the clock challenge and more. The men’s basketball dunk contest the main event.
