Texas Lutheran Head Baseball Coach Rick Heines announced today that he is stepping down from his position, after leading the Bulldogs for three seasons and being on the Texas Lutheran staff for eleven seasons. He finishes his tenure with an 87-43 record over three seasons.
“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead the baseball program at TLU over the last three seasons,” Heines said. “I am also grateful for the trust placed in me for such an important job by President Cottrell, Coach Bill Miller, and Coach Greg Burnett. I hope that after eleven years at TLU and ten full seasons, my contributions have benefited the program and the University. I want to thank my assistant coaches and the players who trusted in the process and the vision. The players make the program successful, and it is the daily interaction with them that is the most fulfilling aspect of the job.
