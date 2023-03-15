If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Texas Lutheran Bulldog Elijah Jefferson gives the 200-meter dash his best effort in the preliminary heat during the 2023 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship on Friday, March 10, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Texas Lutheran Bulldog Gerrit Twitero clears the high jump during the 2023 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Mercedes Oliver - TLU Athletics
Texas Lutheran Bulldog Elijah Jefferson gives the 200-meter dash his best effort in the preliminary heat during the 2023 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship on Friday, March 10, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL — After a record-breaking indoor season, two of Texas Lutheran men’s track and field members fell just shy of making their mark at the 2023 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship in Birmingham, Alabama.
Elijah Jefferson (San Antonio/Construction Careers Academy) and Gerrit Twitero (McQueeney/Seguin) each took a shot at becoming an All-American in their respective events at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
