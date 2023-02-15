If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
HOUSTON, Texas — The Texas Lutheran track and field team continued its record-breaking 2023 indoor campaign Saturday at the FasTrak Indoor Collegiate Challenge hosted by the University of Houston at Yeoman Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs set three new school records and won three events on the day.
“What a great opportunity to get a large majority of our team out there to compete today,” Texas Lutheran Track and Field head coach Darlene Holland said. “For the most part, quite a few of the teams were D3. As a result, it turned out to be great for us. Lots of high places, new school records, winning heats in various events; all great showings. I love that everyone was ready to jump in and see where they are at this point in the season. For some it was their first-ever college meet, so there was quite a bit of nervousness, but they all put forth great efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.