TLU Acreobatics and Tumbling teams

Texas Lutheran Bulldogs tumbling team poses for a photo with the Azusa Pacific (CA) and Hawai’i Pacific teams.

The Bulldogs fell to stout competition from NCAA Division-II members Azusa Pacific (CA) and Hawai’i Pacific in the first tri-meet in program history on Saturday evening with the Cougars of Azusa Pacific winning the meet outright with 279.425 points.

The Cougars (2-2) won the event and were followed by Hawai’i Pacific with 276.47 points while Texas Lutheran (0-4) took third with a score of 99.85.

