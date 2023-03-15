If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Bulldogs fell to stout competition from NCAA Division-II members Azusa Pacific (CA) and Hawai’i Pacific in the first tri-meet in program history on Saturday evening with the Cougars of Azusa Pacific winning the meet outright with 279.425 points.
The Cougars (2-2) won the event and were followed by Hawai’i Pacific with 276.47 points while Texas Lutheran (0-4) took third with a score of 99.85.
