TLU cross country

The TLU men's cross country team get together for a photo after the conclusion of a race during the 2022 season.

 Nicholas Trumble - Special to the Seguin Gazette

SEGUIN — The Bulldog cross country teams prepare for their return to the course after qualifying three runners, including junior Carlos Cura (Rankin/Rankin) for the NCAA West Regional in 2022 as first-year head coach Bri Ratliff announced the 2023 slate on Friday.

Texas Lutheran will host the 2023 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Championships in Seguin for the first time since 2017.

