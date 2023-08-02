If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
SEGUIN — The Bulldog cross country teams prepare for their return to the course after qualifying three runners, including junior Carlos Cura (Rankin/Rankin) for the NCAA West Regional in 2022 as first-year head coach Bri Ratliff announced the 2023 slate on Friday.
Texas Lutheran will host the 2023 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Championships in Seguin for the first time since 2017.
