If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
SEGUIN — Texas Lutheran University Football placed 19 student-athletes on the American Southwest Conference (ASC) Academic All-Conference list, the conference office announced Wednesday.
A total of 1,957 student-athletes from 10 member and four affiliate institutions have been recognized Academic All-Conference by the American Southwest Conference for the 2022-23 school year. To be eligible for ASC Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must have been in attendance and completed at least one academic year (two consecutive semesters) at their institution. They must also have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA) after the spring semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.