If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
SEGUIN — Texas Lutheran men’s soccer head coach Eddie Salazar announced the Bulldogs’ 2023 schedule Wednesday. The Bulldogs will play a total of 19 matches — including exhibitions — with seven of them at Arthur Gustafson Soccer Field.
TLU opens the season with a road exhibition match against Our Lady of the Lake on Monday, Aug. 21. The Bulldogs will then play their annual preseason Alumni Game at Gustafson Field at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.