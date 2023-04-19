If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Texas Lutheran Men’s Tennis defeated Dallas, 7-2, at the Ohlenbusch-Rinn Tennis Center on Saturday to improve their regular season record to 4-13.
Texas Lutheran won two out of three doubles points with victories at Nos. 1 and 3 and followed with singles wins by Brody Smith (New Braunfels/Canyon), Eric Moninger (New Braunfels/New Braunfels), Austin Hudson (San Marcos/San Marcos), Aaron Salinas (Kerrville/Tivy), and Jackson Leslie (New Braunfels/New Braunfels).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.