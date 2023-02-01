Averaging a near double-double with 13.5 points and 9.0 rebounds a game in SCAC play last week, Texas Lutheran freshman forward Davi’Yanna Jones (San Antonio/Stevens) grabbed her first career SCAC Player of the Week honor, the conference office announced Monday.
Jones set a career-high with 14 points against Centenary on Sunday, going 5-for-9 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free throw line while grabbing seven rebounds and recording two steals. In the Bulldogs 61-54 loss to St. Thomas on Friday, she scored a then career-high 13 points and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds for her first collegiate double-double in addition to a career-high five steals on the night.
