TLU Bulldog Track

Seguin alum and Texas Lutheran University junior Gerrit Twitero clears the high jump bar during the NCCA DIII Outdoor Track and Field Meet.

 Aaron Brewer - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Gerrit Twitero (McQueeney/Seguin) was named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Men’s Field Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday afternoon.

This is the third time TLU has taken home the SCAC male Field Athlete of the Year award, the first time since 2019, and the ninth total SCAC yearly award for TLU men’s track and field since joining the conference in 2014.

