Texas Lutheran University Bulldog Gerrit Twittero's recent high jump during the UW-Oshkosh ‘Early Bird’ Invitational Indoor Track Meet broke TLU's school record.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA — Texas Lutheran only traveled three competitors — Gerrit Twitero (McQueeney/Seguin), Bryce Powell-Chimene (Dayton/Dayton) and Dalon Harris — to the CNU Qualifier hosted by Christopher Newport University at the Freeman Center on Sunday. It was a banner day for the Bulldogs winning all three of their primary events.

“Great day as a whole,” Coach Darlene Holland said. “We brought three men and all three won their main event.”

