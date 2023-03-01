If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
NEWPORT NEWS, VA — Texas Lutheran only traveled three competitors — Gerrit Twitero (McQueeney/Seguin), Bryce Powell-Chimene (Dayton/Dayton) and Dalon Harris — to the CNU Qualifier hosted by Christopher Newport University at the Freeman Center on Sunday. It was a banner day for the Bulldogs winning all three of their primary events.
“Great day as a whole,” Coach Darlene Holland said. “We brought three men and all three won their main event.”
